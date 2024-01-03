BJC Health System and Saint Luke’s Health System Complete Merger

In a significant development for healthcare in Missouri, BJC Health System of St. Louis (“BJC”) and Saint Luke’s Health System of Kansas City (“Saint Luke’s”) have successfully concluded their merger, officially combining as one Missouri-based health system. The merger, which was announced in May 2023 and finalized after regulatory reviews, became effective on January 1, 2024, as Saint Luke’s joined BJC.

The merged entity, now one of the largest employers in Missouri, boasts a combined workforce of 44,000. The hospitals affiliated with BJC and Saint Luke’s were recently ranked third and fifth, respectively, in the U.S. News & World Report rankings for the state. BJC, with 24 hospitals and numerous clinics in Missouri, southern Illinois, and eastern Kansas, aims to provide enhanced access to healthcare services, including over 3,500 clinical trials, offering increased opportunities for research, innovation, and collaboration among healthcare professionals.

The company will operate under the name “BJC HealthCare” in its Eastern region and as “Saint Luke’s Health System” in its Western region. Patients are assured that there will be no immediate changes to their current healthcare experience, access to health records, or communication with medical teams. The merger is anticipated to facilitate shared resources, research initiatives, and clinical collaboration, contributing significantly to the well-being of the communities served, with an estimated $1 billion economic impact on the geographic region.