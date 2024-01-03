Crash on Highway 6 injures St. Joseph woman

Local News, News January 3, 2024 Tom Johnson
Chevy Silverado pickup vehicle accident or crash news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A northwest Missouri accident over the noon hour (12:25 PM) on Tuesday injured 68-year old Sherrill Roberts of St. Joseph.

The Highway Patrol confirmed minor injuries to Miss Roberts, who was taken by patrol vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

An eastbound pickup truck traveled off Highway 6 in rural DeKalb County, two miles west of Amity, colliding with a utility pole off the north of the road.  Roberts was wearing a seat belt.

Sherrill Roberts, according to the report, was accused of misdemeanor DWI involving drugs and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.  She was released for medical treatment.

Post Views: 1,241
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

    Related posts