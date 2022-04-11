Car rolls backward trapping Bucklin woman under the car

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An accident at Bucklin Sunday evening resulted in an elderly person being taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

The patrol listed injuries as minor for 90-year-old Sarah Greer of Bucklin.

The patrol reports the car was backing in a private drive when Ms. Greer got out to check for an obstacle without placing the vehicle gear in park. The trooper noted the car rolled backward striking the driver and trapping her leg under the car.

The accident occurred at 105 West 3rd street in Bucklin.

