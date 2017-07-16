Trenton man injured in motorcycle crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained moderate injuries when his motorcycle overturned in Lafayette County Saturday evening.

Forty-three-year-old Matthew Snow traveled west on Missouri Route OO near Missouri Route HH when he failed to negotiate a curve.

This caused his motorcycle to go off the right side of the road before overturning.

The motorcycle received extensive damage and a personal vehicle transported Snow to Centerpoint Medical Center.

The Patrol reports he wore safety equipment at the time of the accident.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

