Probation violation, DWI among additional cases in circuit court

Caleb Ingraham of Trenton admitted violating probation on an original charge of third-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor case filed in August of last year.

The court Tuesday revoked probation and Ingraham was ordered to serve his original sentence of six months in the Grundy County Detention Center.

The court allowed credit for 39 days that have been served and he was remanded for the balance.

Trenton resident Paul Barraza pleaded guilty to an amended charge of driving while intoxicated prior offender, a misdemeanor.

Imposition of a sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.

Among conditions is payment of $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and costs.

