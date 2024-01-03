Grundy County Sheriff’s Department announces two arrests

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department has announced two arrests from Saturday, December 30th.

Twenty-nine year old Jarred Kelsall was taken into custody on charges of felony second-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree property damage, endangering the welfare of a child, and burglary. No bond is allowed.

Kelsall has been accused of using a knife to stab a person in the hand on Christmas Day, in addition to damaging an entry door and frame, owned by the victim, located in the 400 block of East Ninth Court in Trenton. Other accusations against Kelsall include “acting in a manner creating substantial risk to the life, body, and health of a child less than 17 years old” by kicking in the door with the child in a baby walker.

The Trenton Police Department, on Saturday, arrested 46-year old Lisa Isabel Pauline Roberts. She was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree domestic assault, and felony resisting arrest. Bond was set at $35,000 with special conditions of bond supervision by North Missouri Court Services and alcohol monitoring.

Roberts is accused of slapping a female victim in the face and pulling her hair out. That victim is considered a domestic case, in that she and Roberts are related by blood. Roberts allegedly resisted arrest by using or threatening the use of physical force, failing to comply with commands.

Court documents indicate prior convictions in Linn County Circuit Court in March 2019 and Morgan County Circuit Court in May 2019 on possession of a controlled substance charge.

Kelsall and Roberts are scheduled to appear in Grundy County’s Associate Division of Circuit Court on Tuesday, January 9th.