Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrest two in Daviess County over the weekend

Local News April 18, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers made two arrests this weekend in Daviess County.

Late Saturday night, 24-year-old Kyra Garner of Kansas City was accused of driving while intoxicated and speeding.

Early Sunday morning, 27-year-old Dakota Jacobson of Overland Park, Kansas was accused of driving while intoxicated, alleged failure to drive on the right half of the road, and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Both Garner and Jacobson were taken on 12-hour holds to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

