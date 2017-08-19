Planned road work in North Missouri for the week of August 21, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri region planned for the week of Aug. 21 – 27 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

There will be limited general highway maintenance on Monday, Aug. 21, due to the total solar eclipse and no general highway maintenance in the path of totality. In response to the increased level of traffic, MoDOT will suspend MOST construction project work zones as well. Only permanent work zones for extended road and bridge projects will remain in place.

Atchison County

Route N – Pothole patching, Aug. 21 – 25

Route EE – Pothole patching, Aug. 22 – 25

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Little Tarkio Creek for a bridge replacement project. The road will close on Aug. 24 and remain closed until November 2017.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge and interchange project one mile east of Route AC, Aug. 21 – 26

Route 6 – A sidewalk improvement and resurfacing project between Interstate 29 and Woodbine Road, Aug. 21 – 26. This could include occasional night work.

U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) – Milling and pothole patching at Maxwell Road, Aug. 22 – 24

Route DD – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project. The road will close Friday evening, Aug. 25, at approximately 7 p.m. and remain closed through October.

I-29 – At Exit 35 narrowed to one lane each direction, Aug. 25 – 27, for a bridge replacement project. During the demolition of the interstate overpass on Route DD, interstate traffic will be re-routed up and over the on and off ramps at Exit 35 (Faucett exit). Motorists should anticipate delays.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – Drainage work from Dynamite Drive to SE Evans Road, Aug. 23 – 24

Carroll County

Route B – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 65 to U.S. Route 24, Aug. 22 – 23

Route C – Pothole patching, Aug. 22 – 24

Route DD – Pothole patching, Aug. 24

Chariton County

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route PP to East 6th Street in Salisbury, Aug. 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Bee Branch, Aug. 22 – 23

Route KK – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over the Little Chariton River, Aug. 24 – 25

Daviess County

Route M – Drainage work from 300th Street to 310th Street, Aug. 22 – 23

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing from Route 31 to Stanberry, Aug. 22 – 26

U.S. Route 136 – Chip sealing from U.S. Route 169 to the Nodaway County line, Aug. 23 – 24. A pilot car will direct motorist through the work zone. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to McCurry Grove Road, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grundy County

Route E – Pothole patching, Aug. 21 – 25

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84, Aug. 22 – 27. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place overnight.

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project tAug. 22 through Nov. 30.

I-29 northbound – Pavement repair at mile marker 81, Aug. 22 – 23

Route B – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Hickory Creek, Aug. 22 – 25

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair just east of the city limits of Oregon, Aug. 24 – 25

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 11, Aug. 21 – 22

Route CC – Shoulder work at Kaddon Road, Aug. 21 – 23

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 eastbound – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over the Grand River, Aug. 21 – 24

Nodaway County

Route U – Slide repair from Route N to Keystone Road, Aug. 22

U.S. Route 136 – Chip sealing from the Gentry County line to Route J, Aug. 23 – 24. A pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route N – Culvert and slide repair from Route M to 390th Street, Aug. 23 – 25

Putnam County

Route 149 – Resurfacing, Aug. 21 – 26

Route W – Resurfacing from U.S. Route 136 to the Schuyler County line, Aug. 21 – 26

Route U – Chip sealing from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, Aug. 22 – 23.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – Slide repair from the city limits of Milan to the city limits of Green City, Aug. 21 – 25

Routes O, V and HH – Sealing, Aug. 21 – 25

Worth County

Route 246 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge. The bridge will be closed through September.

