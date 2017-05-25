One hurt in Wednesday crash west of Princeton

One person was injured in an accident early Wednesday afternoon four miles to the west of Princeton.

The highway patrol reports 20-year-old Mallory Birge of Princeton received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The accident happened at 12:30 on Elk Road as Ms. Birge was eastbound when a pickup driven by 69-year-old James Lunde of Princeton was westbound. An investigator said the two vehicles met at a blind curve with the pickup allegedly crossing the center of the road and collided with the oncoming car.

The car was demolished and the truck had moderate damage.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

