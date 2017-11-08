Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of 3 individuals

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three men in information released by the department.

Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Delauder of Trenton was arrested for a technical probation violation of drugs and special conditions. He is scheduled for Division One of circuit court November 16th.

Delauder’s original charge was for unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair, or sale of an illegal weapon.

Thirty-six-year-old Bryce Allen Lee Baker of Chillicothe was arrested in Livingston County for five misdemeanors: fourth-degree domestic assault, driving while intoxicated, peace disturbance; first offense, first-degree trespassing, and second-degree harassment. His bond has been set at $12,000 cash only.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joshua Rice of Independence was arrested in Jackson County for two counts of misdemeanor passing a bad check less than $500 with bond set at $1,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Rice of passing a bad check for $230.92 payable to Norris Quarries, LLC and passing a bad check for $172.27 to Jim’s Building Supply, both drawn upon Affinity Credit Union Bank, knowing they would not be paid.

Baker and Rice are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court November 14th.

