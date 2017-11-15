Browning woman killed in crash crossing Highway 36 after colliding with big rig

A Browning woman died in a two-vehicle accident at Meadville Tuesday evening.

The Highway Patrol reports 78-year-old Velma Trentham traveled south in a sports utility vehicle on Missouri Highway 139 when she pulled into the side of a semi-tractor trailer truck while attempting to cross U. S. 36. Forty-six-year-old Jaffar Al-Zayadi of Detroit, Michigan drove the truck.

An ambulance transported Trentham to University Hospital in Columbia, where she was pronounced dead. An ambulance transported her passenger and husband to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with what the Patrol called minor injuries.

The Patrol reported the truck driver did not sustain injuries, and all involved in the accident wore safety devices.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Meadville and Brookfield fire departments, assisted at the scene.

