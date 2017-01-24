Authorities respond to shooting in Daviess County

The Daviess County Sheriff Ben Becerra reports that the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual saying he had been shot yesterday morning.

Becerra says the incident occurred in the southeast portion of Daviess County.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to ensure the safety of the scene.

Then first responders and an ambulance responded and the ambulance transported the caller to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Becerra says this incident is believed to be isolated.

He reminds citizens to report suspicious activity and secure their residence and vehicles.

An investigation is ongoing.

