3 hurt as two sports utility vehicles crash west of Hamilton

Two miles west of Hamilton, at 3:50 pm Tuesday afternoon, drivers of two sports utility vehicles and one passenger were taken to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The highway patrol reported injuries were listed as minor.

The highway patrol reports 17-year-old Garrett Donoho of Chillicothe was westbound on Highway 36 when he attempted a U-turn and traveled into the path of a westbound SUV operated by 46-year-old Larissa Anderson of Hamilton. A Passenger in her vehicle was 14-year-old Morgan Hartley of Hamilton.

After impact, both vehicles went off the south side of the road and into the U-S 36 median.

Both vehicles were demolished and all occupants were using seat belts.

