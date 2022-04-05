Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group now scheduling second Moderna vaccination boosters

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton announced they are now scheduling a second Moderna COVID-19 vaccination booster for certain groups of people. Second booster clinics will begin on Friday, April 8, and will be scheduled for each Friday going forward.

To be eligible to receive the second Moderna booster at this time, it must be at least four months since the individual received the first booster, and the individual must meet one of the following criteria:

Immunocompromised patients 18 and older with approval from the patient’s primary care provider.

Age 50 and older (do not need to be immunocompromised) who received their initial booster.

Age 18 and older who received a primary dose and initial booster of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Patients must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card with them to the appointment, and patients will be monitored for 15 minutes after the injection. Initial vaccine doses and first booster doses are also still available for those who have not received their first vaccine dose or first booster dose. To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750.

Related