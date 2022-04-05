Livingston County Library in Chillicothe celebrates National Library Week

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe is celebrating National Library Week through April 8th.

The library will have Patron Appreciation Day on April 6th. Patrons can stop by the main and youth libraries to say hello.

Patrons can share what the library means to them on April 7th and April 8th by completing a survey. There will be a raffle drawing for those who participate in the survey.

The Livingston County Library reports it provides services, materials, programs, and spaces to meet. It offers notary services and loans projectors to the public. The library also recently added 10 more hot spots to its collection to provide internet access to patrons.

More information on the Livingston County Library and National Library Week can be found on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

