Results from the Northeast Missouri District Career Development Events competition

The Newtown-Harris FFA Chapter had the top-ranked team in dairy foods during the Northeast Missouri District Career Development Event competition held on Monday.

Three team members individually placed in the top seven:

Johannes Oaks was 1 st

Carly Smith 5 th

Grant Oaks was 7 th

Team results for Dairy Foods:

Putnam county was 2 nd

Bucklin 5 th

Brookfield 8th

Those teams and Newtown-Harris, are state qualifiers.

Individuals ranking high in Dairy Food included:

Scarlet Polson of Brookfield 2 nd

Cora Hartwig from Putnam County was 2 nd

Sofia Valencia from Putnam County was 8 th

Several other teams, listed below, from area FFA Chapters, placed high enough in the judging to qualify for state competition during the Missouri FFA Convention.

Agronomy:

Putnam County

Newtown-Harris

Milan

Entomology:

Milan

Meadville

Marceline

Bucklin

Farm management:

Meadville

Milan.

The Bucklin team in Nursery Landscape has qualified for state and in Poultry, Meadville and Brookfield will advance to state FFA competition.

