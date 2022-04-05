Results from the Northeast Missouri District Career Development Events competition

Career Development Events
The Newtown-Harris FFA Chapter had the top-ranked team in dairy foods during the Northeast Missouri District Career Development Event competition held on Monday.

Three team members individually placed in the top seven:

  • Johannes Oaks was 1st
  • Carly Smith 5th
  • Grant Oaks was 7th

Team results for Dairy Foods:

  • Putnam county was 2nd
  • Bucklin 5th
  • Brookfield 8th

Those teams and Newtown-Harris, are state qualifiers.

Individuals ranking high in Dairy Food included:

  • Scarlet Polson of Brookfield 2nd
  • Cora Hartwig from Putnam County was 2nd
  • Sofia Valencia from Putnam County was 8th

Several other teams, listed below, from area FFA Chapters, placed high enough in the judging to qualify for state competition during the Missouri FFA Convention.

Agronomy:

  • Putnam County
  • Newtown-Harris
  • Milan

Entomology:

  • Milan
  • Meadville
  • Marceline
  • Bucklin

Farm management:

  • Meadville
  • Milan.

The Bucklin team in Nursery Landscape has qualified for state and in Poultry, Meadville and Brookfield will advance to state FFA competition.

