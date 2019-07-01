Work to begin on Daviess County Route C Bridge over Interstate 35

Contractors from Capital Paving and Construction, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, continue to progress on a bridge rehabilitation project in Clinton and Daviess counties. Beginning Monday, July 8, crews plan to close the Route C (Pattonsburg) bridge over Interstate 35. The bridge is expected to reopen in mid-September.

Both Route C and KK bridges will be closed for approximately two weeks while crews work to finish the Route KK improvements.

Rehabilitation Schedule:

Clinton County U.S. Route 69 bridge south of Cameron – Completed



Daviess County Route KK bridge – May 20 through mid-July Route C bridge – July 8 through mid-Sept. Route DD bridge – Sept. through Nov. Route B/N bridge – Sept. through Nov.



Due to Route C being utilized as a detour for the Route DD and B/N rehabilitations, it was moved forward in the schedule. During the bridge projects, the bridges will be closed. Motorists should follow signed detour routes.

Interstate traffic will also be affected. For safety reasons, no traffic will be permitted under the bridges during demolition. Interstate traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction and all traffic will be routed up and over the on and off ramps at the exit. Any reduction of lanes on I-35 will be completed during nighttime hours between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

All work and schedules are weather permitting. MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, buckle up, eliminate distractions and drive safely to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

Visit the project’s webpage to learn more about the plans for the new bridge.