$7.5 million improvement project at Northwest Medical Center in Albany nearing completion

As of July 1, 2019, Northwest Medical Center is operating under the Mosaic Life Care corporate brand and has completed the implementation of Mosaic Life Care’s electronic medical record system across all of its locations. The hospital in Albany now is officially known as Mosaic Medical Center-Albany. The four primary care clinics closely connected to that hospital now are known as Mosaic Family Care – Albany East, Mosaic Family Care – Stanberry, Mosaic Family Care – Grant City and Mosaic Family Care – New Hampton.

“In December 2014, Northwest Medical Center began its journey as part of Mosaic Life Care,” said Jon Doolittle, President of Mosaic Medical Center – Albany. “Thanks to the incredible work of our caregivers and the continued support of our patients and their families, our organization has grown and flourished since that time. Now, in the summer of 2019, we are completing evolutionary steps on our campuses and in our capabilities that are positioning us to provide even more and better care in the communities we call home for years to come.”

In addition to its EMR implementation and name changes, the organization is nearing the conclusion of an 18 month, $7.5 million capital improvement project at Mosaic Medical Center-Albany that was jointly funded by Mosaic Life Care and the Northwest Medical Center Foundation. “We appreciate the way our patients and their families have adapted with us as we have moved through the phases of this project. As new entrances and department locations have opened, we have worked to minimize inconvenience and deliver the personalized, professional care for which we are known. We’re proud that we have re-made our hospital campus without major service disruptions, and we are sure that those we are privileged to serve will love what we have done.”

After work concludes on the hospital campus late this summer, the organization will hold a public grand re-opening event in early October.