Women’s self defense class to be offered in Cameron

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Cameron Police Department, Green Hills Women’s Shelter, and the Cameron YMCA will host a free Women’s Self Defense Class later this month.

The class about situational awareness, creating distance, and defensive moves will be at the Cameron YMCA October 27th from 8 o’clock to noon. Cameron Green Hills Women’s Shelter Advocate Casey Fisher says participants will be able to practice techniques they learn.

The class size is limited to 40 participants so individuals interested in attending should call the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-6523 to reserve a spot.