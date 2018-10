As we continue our series on Wright Memorial Hospital, Chief Executive Officer Steve Scheiber, in an interview on Open Line, announced a new program that will be based in Trenton.

The program is called “Senior Life Solutions,” which is targeted at older residents in northern Missouri, to assist in coping with various issues that arise as a person ages.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber speaking on behalf of Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.