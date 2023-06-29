Woman involved in four-wheeler crash in Galt faces a multitude of charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A woman involved in a four-wheeler crash in Galt on June 27th now faces multiple charges, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Karen Elda-Jane Wilson, 27, of Cowgill, was arrested on June 28th on the following felonies:

Resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and hindering prosecution of a felony

Leaving the scene of an accident

Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident

Driving while intoxicated involving a prior offense

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying a red or blue light

Unlawfully operating a vehicle without a proper bicycle safety flag

Operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing the owner of the vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Driving while revoked or suspended involving a first offense.

Wilson’s bond has been set at $30,000 cash only. The court has also ordered North Missouri Court Services, GPS monitoring, and random urine analysis. Wilson is scheduled to make an appearance in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 11th.

According to the Highway Patrol, Wilson sustained moderate injuries in the four-wheeler accident on June 27th. She was subsequently taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for medical treatment.

Related