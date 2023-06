Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 27-year-old resident of Humphreys, Karen Wilson, was injured on Tuesday night when the four-wheeler she was operating crashed

Wilson sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. She was not required to use a safety device.

A trooper stated that the Honda four-wheeler was traveling northbound on Whan Street when it started sliding, veered off the west side of the road, and overturned.

