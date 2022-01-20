Woman from Gallatin injured in crash south of Winston

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin woman sustained moderate injuries as the result of one sport utility vehicle hitting another two miles south of Winston the morning of January 20th.

Emergency medical services transported 51-year-old Terri Schlaiss to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the other driver, 37-year-old Colt Gilbertson of Blanchardville, Wisconsin.

Gilbertson’s SUV was turning onto the northbound ramp to Interstate 35 from northbound Highway 69, and the other SUV was southbound on Highway 69. Gilbertson’s SUV reportedly crossed into the path of Schlaiss’s SUV and struck it in the driver’s side corner. Gilbertson’s SUV came to rest in the intersection on its wheels. Schlaiss’s SUV continued south, crossed the center line, and struck the northbound guardrail before coming to rest on its wheels.

Both vehicles were totaled and both drivers wore seat belts.

