Gallatin Board of Education accepts resignations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education accepted two resignations after a closed session on January 19th.

The resignations were from Superintendent Secretary Lesli Lin and Special Education Teacher Vickie France. They will be effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

During the regular meeting, the board approved entering into a one-year contract to coop with the Jamesport Tri-County School District for high school baseball and high school and middle school football. The coop would be for the 2022-2023 season.

The board approved a COVID-19 Policy and Procedures update. The update includes information for students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or are close contacts. The update also involves Missouri State High School Athletics Association COVID-19 policy.

Policies and a procedure were also approved involving elections and staff short-term leave policies.

Related