University of Missouri Extension to offer farrowing clinic

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a hands-on farrowing clinic in Carrollton next month.

The clinic is billed as “for both the newbie and the pro” and will be at the Carroll County Youth Building at 101 Walnut Hills February 22nd at 5:30 in the evening.

The clinic will cover the basics, including reproductive anatomy and endocrinology, artificial insemination, farrowing, and piglet processing. Participants will be guided through hands-on stations after classroom sessions.

Register for the clinic by February 18th by calling the Extension Center in Carroll County at 660-542-1792.

