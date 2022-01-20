University of Missouri Extension to offer farrowing clinic

Farm News January 20, 2022 KTTN News
Pigs or Swine
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a hands-on farrowing clinic in Carrollton next month.

The clinic is billed as “for both the newbie and the pro” and will be at the Carroll County Youth Building at 101 Walnut Hills February 22nd at 5:30 in the evening.

The clinic will cover the basics, including reproductive anatomy and endocrinology, artificial insemination, farrowing, and piglet processing. Participants will be guided through hands-on stations after classroom sessions.

Register for the clinic by February 18th by calling the Extension Center in Carroll County at 660-542-1792.

Post Views: 62
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.