Mercer County bridge replacement project to begin soon

Local News January 20, 2022 KTTN News
Bridge Work
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Little Muddy Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route M will close soon for a bridge replacement project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to replace the bridge’s deck. This bridge, located approximately 2.5 miles east of U.S. Route 65, near Mercer, is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Crews plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. The closure is expected to continue through April. Motorists will be detoured over Route M, Route W, U.S. Route 136, and U.S. Route 65 during the closure.

The current bridge is approximately 20-feet wide, structurally deficient, and load posted for vehicles greater than 18 tons. The new bridge will be six feet wider and up to current standards with all load postings removed.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Post Views: 342
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.