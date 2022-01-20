Mercer County bridge replacement project to begin soon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Little Muddy Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route M will close soon for a bridge replacement project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to replace the bridge’s deck. This bridge, located approximately 2.5 miles east of U.S. Route 65, near Mercer, is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Crews plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. The closure is expected to continue through April. Motorists will be detoured over Route M, Route W, U.S. Route 136, and U.S. Route 65 during the closure.

The current bridge is approximately 20-feet wide, structurally deficient, and load posted for vehicles greater than 18 tons. The new bridge will be six feet wider and up to current standards with all load postings removed.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

