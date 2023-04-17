Woman from Forest City accused of DWI after crashing on Highway 36

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A northwest Missouri accident on Sunday morning has hospitalized a resident of Forest City.

Twenty-seven-year-old Savannah Fox was driving a pickup eastbound on Highway 36 when she traveled off the side of the road, over-corrected, and went off the opposite side where the truck overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle.

The patrol listed injuries as serious for Fox who was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The truck was demolished in the accident seven miles east of St. Joseph. The report noted that Fox was not using a seat belt.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has accused Savannah Fox of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the road. She was released for medical treatment.

