North Central Missouri College Foundation Director, Alicia Endicott, presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation Director Alicia Endicott presented the program at the Thursday, April 13 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held in the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting and was a sergeant at arms. Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Doug Tye was the program chairman.

Ms. Endicott said NCMC has a 17-county service region, including campuses at Trenton and campus, and offers 40-plus degrees, certificates, and partnerships. The student ratio is 19-1 and has a 97 percent placement rate (employment or transferring to another institution for further education). She noted students attending NCMC see a 42 percent cost savings compared to four-year public colleges. The college has a $6 million scholarship endowment and awards around $250,000 to students each year.

The NCMC Foundation is the fundraising arm of the college and is overseen by a 20-member board. A major gift campaign will officially kick off to the public on May 10, with the campaign helping to raise funds for a new student center at Trenton, the establishment of the campus at Savannah, and scholarships. The Savannah campus construction/renovation is near completion, with some classes already being held at the site. It will be in full operation in the fall, offering programs in health sciences (nursing, radiology technician, surgical technician, behavioral health), robotics, and other related fields. That project is estimated to cost around $11 million when completed. The college has already received some state and grant funding as well as private donations for that project. The student center in Trenton will be constructed on property just south of Geyer Hall. It will be a 24,000-square-foot facility that will include the bookstore, dining hall, and lounge/student area. The cost for the construction has been estimated at around $6.5 million with another $250,000 for technology needs. It is hoped the student center will be open by 2025 as part of the college’s 100-year anniversary celebration activities.

During the business meeting, Kassie Hodge was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow. It was announced the District 6040 Shoes for Orphan Souls caravan would be in Trenton at 10 am on April 28 to pick up shoes collected by the club for that project. In addition to shoes, the club has collected money to be donated to the Bright Futures Trenton shoe project. Information on the district conference was also shared with members.

The club will meet again at noon on April 20 in the BTC Bank community room.

Related