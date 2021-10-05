Woman driving wrong way on I-35 injured in head-on crash; accused of DWI by patrol

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Cameron woman was injured Monday night in an Interstate 35 accident five miles south of Cameron.

Twenty-four-year-old Kelcey Ross was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck, Menno Bontrager, wasn’t hurt.

Ms. Ross was southbound, on northbound I-35 when a head-on collision occurred with a northbound pickup truck.

The Ross car was demolished and the truck, driven by 22-year-old Menno Bontrager of Mount Ayr, Iowa received extensive damage.

Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Cameron Fire Department.

The highway patrol, in a separate report, accused Kelcey Ross of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, failure to display plates, and no seat belt. She was released for medical treatment.

