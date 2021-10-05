Pattonsburg woman injured in Mercer County rollover crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Mercer County rollover accident on Monday afternoon injured a resident of Pattonsburg.

Sixty-eight-year-old Isabel Armstrong received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

A trooper said Ms. Armstrong was eastbound when she swerved to avoid debris on Highway 136, over-corrected, and drove off the north side of the highway where her sports utility vehicle overturned onto its top.

That vehicle was demolished and Armstrong was using a seat belt.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident, four miles west of Princeton.

