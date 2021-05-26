Woman charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child assigned to Division One of Livingston County court

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A case has been certified for Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court for a Chillicothe woman charged with six counts of felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Twenty-four-year-old Jessica Maurine Busker is scheduled for arraignment on June 15th.

Co-defendant 21-year-old Cloyce Oliver Wollard of Chillicothe entered a guilty plea earlier this month to one count of felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Five other counts were dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for July 1st.

Busker and Wollard are accused of operating an illegal daycare out of a home in the 200 block of East Polk Street in Chillicothe. Police Chief Jon Maples previously reported children there were not being hydrated or fed regularly, and food that was provided was not adequate or was spoiled.

He said animal feces and urine contaminated the residence, and the structure was in poor condition, allowing weather conditions inside the residence.

Related