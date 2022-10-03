Woman arrested with over 350,000 fake M30 fentanyl pills

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, 21, of Mexico, was charged on August 19, 2022, by criminal complaint for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. Granillo-Velazquez had her initial appearance on August 22, 2022, before United States Magistrate Judge Michael T. Morrissey. The case is set for trial on November 1, 2022, before United States District Judge John J. Tuchi.

The complaint alleges that, on August 18, 2022, members of the Phoenix Drug Enforcement Administration East Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force were contacted by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) regarding a traffic stop of a vehicle on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, Arizona. The sole occupant of the vehicle was Granillo-Velazquez. During the traffic stop, a K-9 trained in detecting narcotics was alerted to the presence of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

PCSO deputies searched the vehicle and discovered a concealed compartment in the floorboard underneath the rear seats. The concealed compartment contained approximately 21 packages containing fake M30 blue pills containing fentanyl.

Investigators seized approximately 36.75 kilograms (approximately 360,000 pills) from the vehicle. The Chandler Police Department laboratory confirmed a sample of the M30 pills contained fentanyl.

A conviction for possessing with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum term of life in prison.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Phoenix DEA East Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.

(Photo courtesy DEA)