Three public hearings to take place at Trenton City Hall on Monday evening

The Trenton Board of Adjustments holds a public hearing tonight to request a variance to allow a 1,200-square-foot home to be constructed at 213 West 6th Street. Koloneita and Ana Male are seeking a variance for a four-foot decrease on the 70-foot minimum lot frontage for a building. It would allow them to construct the home.

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Committee has two public hearings scheduled tonight. One involves a request from Kipp and Cara McClellan for a conditional use permit. It would allow them to construct a full-site camper hook-up on a vacant lot adjacent to 3,100 Hoover Drive.

The other public hearing before the Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission is to hear a variance request from Kevin Neff who is seeking a 10-foot variance on the rear yard setback requirement of 25 feet. That would allow a 40-foot by 60-foot storage building to be constructed at 1021 Harris Avenue.

All three public hearings are Monday evening at Trenton City Hall. The first hearing begins at 7 pm.