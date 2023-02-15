Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Missouri

Local News February 15, 2023
Winter Storm Warning
Now that the rain has passed, a winter storm will impact the area Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Snow amounts of 5 to 8 inches are expected over portions of northern Missouri. Further south, precipitation may begin as a wintry mix before transitioning over to all snow. In these locations, snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected with a light glaze of ice also possible.

For most areas south of Interstate 70, little winter precipitation is expected.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued both a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for areas north of Highway 36 in north Missouri. Both the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at 9 pm Wednesday evening and continue until 3 pm Thursday afternoon.

Those counties included in the Winter Storm Warning area include:

Buchanan, Daviess, De Kalb, Grundy, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, and Worth counties.

Those under the Winter Storm Warning area can expect heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes these counties in northern Missouri:

Adair, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Platte, Randolph, Ray, and Saline counties.

Those in the advisory area can expect mixed precipitation with a total snow accumulation of up to 3 inches. It is possible that there will be a light glazing of ice with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact the morning commute on Thursday.

 

Forecast accumulation
Forecast accumulation for areas of northern Missouri through Thursday
 

Winter warning and advisory area

Post Views: 263
