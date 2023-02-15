Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Now that the rain has passed, a winter storm will impact the area Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Snow amounts of 5 to 8 inches are expected over portions of northern Missouri. Further south, precipitation may begin as a wintry mix before transitioning over to all snow. In these locations, snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected with a light glaze of ice also possible.

For most areas south of Interstate 70, little winter precipitation is expected.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued both a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for areas north of Highway 36 in north Missouri. Both the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at 9 pm Wednesday evening and continue until 3 pm Thursday afternoon.

Those counties included in the Winter Storm Warning area include:

Buchanan, Daviess, De Kalb, Grundy, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, and Worth counties.

Those under the Winter Storm Warning area can expect heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes these counties in northern Missouri:

Adair, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Platte, Randolph, Ray, and Saline counties.

Those in the advisory area can expect mixed precipitation with a total snow accumulation of up to 3 inches. It is possible that there will be a light glazing of ice with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact the morning commute on Thursday.

