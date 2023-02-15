Audio: Commodity distribution in Trenton to be held on Wednesday due to weather forecast

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

This month’s commodity distributions will be held on Wednesday instead of the usual Thursday because of snow that is forecast for Thursday.

The drive-through distribution is at the community food pantry: 17th and Harris in Trenton. Hours will be from 9 am until 3 pm, plus in the evening from 5:30 to 6:30.

Joe MacDonald, who is on the food pantry board, talked about volunteers who help with distributions and several businesses that donate to the food pantry:

Through Share the Harvest, hunters take deer to approved USDA processors, which then provide it to the food pantry. MacDonald discussed the distribution process:

Approved clients present food pantry IDs for them to receive the free items.

Related