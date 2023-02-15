Audio: Commodity distribution in Trenton to be held on Wednesday due to weather forecast

Local News February 15, 2023February 15, 2023 KTTN News
Food Pantry News Graphic
This month’s commodity distributions will be held on Wednesday instead of the usual Thursday because of snow that is forecast for Thursday.

The drive-through distribution is at the community food pantry: 17th and Harris in Trenton. Hours will be from 9 am until 3 pm, plus in the evening from 5:30 to 6:30.

Joe MacDonald, who is on the food pantry board, talked about volunteers who help with distributions and several businesses that donate to the food pantry:

 

 

Through Share the Harvest, hunters take deer to approved USDA processors, which then provide it to the food pantry. MacDonald discussed the distribution process:

 

 

Approved clients present food pantry IDs for them to receive the free items.

