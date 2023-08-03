Winners announced in the Hog Show at North Central Missouri Fair

Local News August 3, 2023 KTTN News
Swine Hog Show Fair
The North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton recently concluded its hog show. A total of 54 exhibitors participated, presenting an impressive display of 119 animals. The winners of various categories were recognized for their exceptional achievements.

Champion Boar:

  • Seth Summers of Chillicothe exhibited the Supreme Champion Boar
  • Lylah Smith of Chillicothe had the Reserve Champion in this category,

Champion Gilts:

  • Brock Windham of Maysville, Supreme Champion Gilt
  • Ember Gilgour claimed the Reserve Champion Gilt

Champion Barrow:

  • Ember Gilgour of Hamilton Champion Barrow.
  • Macie Rodenburg of Chillicothe, Reserve Champion Barrow

Market Gilt:

  • Macie Rodenburg of Chillicothe, Champion Market Gilt.
  • Hallie Allen of Marceline, Reserve Champion Market Gilt

Market Animal:

  • Ember Gilgour of Hamilton, Supreme Market Animal
  • Broxton Rodenburg of Chillicothe, Reserve Champion Market Animal.

Home-Raised Category:

  • Hailey Kidd of Trenton, Champion Home-Raised animal
  • Seth Summers of Chillicothe, Reserve Champion animal

Showmanship Winners:

  • Ember Gilgour of Hamilton, 8-10 age division
  • Macie Rodenburg of Chillicothe, 11-13 age division
  • Hailey Kidd of Trenton, 14 and up age division

 

