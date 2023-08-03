Winners announced in the Hog Show at North Central Missouri Fair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton recently concluded its hog show. A total of 54 exhibitors participated, presenting an impressive display of 119 animals. The winners of various categories were recognized for their exceptional achievements.

Champion Boar:

Seth Summers of Chillicothe exhibited the Supreme Champion Boar

Lylah Smith of Chillicothe had the Reserve Champion in this category,

Champion Gilts:

Brock Windham of Maysville, Supreme Champion Gilt

Ember Gilgour claimed the Reserve Champion Gilt

Champion Barrow:

Ember Gilgour of Hamilton Champion Barrow.

Macie Rodenburg of Chillicothe, Reserve Champion Barrow

Market Gilt:

Macie Rodenburg of Chillicothe, Champion Market Gilt.

Hallie Allen of Marceline, Reserve Champion Market Gilt

Market Animal:

Ember Gilgour of Hamilton, Supreme Market Animal

Broxton Rodenburg of Chillicothe, Reserve Champion Market Animal.

Home-Raised Category:

Hailey Kidd of Trenton, Champion Home-Raised animal

Seth Summers of Chillicothe, Reserve Champion animal

Showmanship Winners:

Ember Gilgour of Hamilton, 8-10 age division

Macie Rodenburg of Chillicothe, 11-13 age division

Hailey Kidd of Trenton, 14 and up age division

