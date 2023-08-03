Winners announced in the Hog Show at North Central Missouri Fair

The North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton recently concluded its hog show. A total of 54 exhibitors participated, presenting an impressive display of 119 animals. The winners of various categories were recognized for their exceptional achievements.
Champion Boar:
- Seth Summers of Chillicothe exhibited the Supreme Champion Boar
- Lylah Smith of Chillicothe had the Reserve Champion in this category,
Champion Gilts:
- Brock Windham of Maysville, Supreme Champion Gilt
- Ember Gilgour claimed the Reserve Champion Gilt
Champion Barrow:
- Ember Gilgour of Hamilton Champion Barrow.
- Macie Rodenburg of Chillicothe, Reserve Champion Barrow
Market Gilt:
- Macie Rodenburg of Chillicothe, Champion Market Gilt.
- Hallie Allen of Marceline, Reserve Champion Market Gilt
Market Animal:
- Ember Gilgour of Hamilton, Supreme Market Animal
- Broxton Rodenburg of Chillicothe, Reserve Champion Market Animal.
Home-Raised Category:
- Hailey Kidd of Trenton, Champion Home-Raised animal
- Seth Summers of Chillicothe, Reserve Champion animal
Showmanship Winners:
- Ember Gilgour of Hamilton, 8-10 age division
- Macie Rodenburg of Chillicothe, 11-13 age division
- Hailey Kidd of Trenton, 14 and up age division