Wheels and Wine Car Show raises nearly $800 to assist in officer Jasmine Diabs recovery

In addition to raising support for Camp Rainbow held each summer at Crowder State Park west of Trenton, the Wheels and Wine Car Show Committee and the Black Silo Winery had a raffle to raise funds for Trenton Police officer Jasmine Diab, who was injured in the line of duty

A Facebook posting from Black Silo announced the raffle raised $791.00 for Officer Diab. Blake Williams was the winner of the Milwaukee tool set valued at $1,000.

The car show on Saturday attracted 68 entries for display and judging. Those entry fees were donated for Camp Rainbow.