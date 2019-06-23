MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of June 24, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 24, 2019.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September. More info: https://www.modot.org/route-o-platte-river-bridge-replacement

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 420th Road (Gentry County) to County Road 110, June 24, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, northbound, June 24 – 30

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway.

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of August. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-route-j-tarkio-river-bridge-replacement

Route F – Pothole patching, June 24

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, June 24 – 29

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED at the ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229 for bridge joint repairs through July 3

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance southbound from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36 and northbound from Lake Boulevard to Highland Avenue, June 24 – 28

I-229 – CLOSED at the ramp from Route 759 to northbound I-229, June 24 – 28

Route A – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 169 to I-229, June 24 – 28

Caldwell County

Route U – Pothole patching, June 24 – 28

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Chariton County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, June 24 – 29. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 129 – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route PP near Salisbury, June 24 – 29. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 24 – Core drilling from Keytesville to Salisbury, June 25

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September. More info: https://www.modot.org/us-route-169-castile-creek-bridge

Route K – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to County Road 316, June 24, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

I-35 – The southbound Lathrop Rest Area at mile marker 35 will be CLOSED for parking lot resurfacing, June 24 – 28

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route K south to Route K north, June 25, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route K north to Bethany Church Road, June 26, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through mid-July. More info: https://www.modot.org/clinton-and-daviess-county-bridge-deck-replacements-over-i-35

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, June 24 – 28. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, June 24 – 28

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route E to Liberty Road, June 27, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gentry County

Route BB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 420th Road to County Road 110 (Andrew County), June 25, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route UU to 425th Road, June 26, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grundy County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 100th Street to NE 90th Street, June 25, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 122nd Street to Route JJ, June 26, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Harrison County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to the Iowa state line, June 24 – 28. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route NN – Pothole patching, June 24 – 25

Route U – Pothole patching, June 26 – 28

Holt County

Route T – Open to one lane only until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage. Use caution.

I-29 – Pavement repairs at the bridge over U.S. Route 59 at the north Oregon exit (Exit 75), June 24 – 28

I-29 – Guardrail work, southbound only, between Exit 75 and Exit 67, June 24 – 29

Linn County

Route U – Pothole patching, June 24 – 27

Route V – Pothole patching, June 28

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge through late June. The bridge was closed after flooding damage.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136

Route E – Pothole patching, June 24 – 28

Nodaway County

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, June 24, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route NN – Bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, June 24 – 25

Route 148 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 71 near Maryville, June 24 – 28. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route JJ – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 71 to Route FF, June 24 – 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Route B – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Icon Road to Hallmark Road, June 24 – 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Route ZZ – Pothole patching from Route A to Route V, June 24 – 28

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, June 26 – 28

Putnam County

Route 5 – Scrub seal project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 36, June 24 – 29. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August. More info: https://www.modot.org/route-6-bridge-replacements-near-milan

Route N – CLOSED until further notice between Route B and Route Y due to damage from flooding.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is complete in September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2020. More info: https://www.modot.org/sullivan-county-route-pp-east-medicine-creek-bridge

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Fork Locust Creek near Harris through mid-July.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of road) then south (west side of road), June 24 – 28. More info: https://www.modot.org/route-139-newtown-ada-improvement

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is was originally scheduled for fiscal year 2021, but has been changed in the draft STIP to let for contractor bidding in fall 2019 as part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan. More info: https://www.modot.org/worth-county-route-yy-bridge-replacement-over-middle-fork-grand-river