What’s coming to Netflix in August of 2020

August is typically a slow month for TV series and a dumping ground for movies, and Netflix Inc. doesn’t seem to be immune from that trend.

Notable additions include new seasons of international series such as Denmark’s post-apocalyptic drama “Rain” (Aug. 6), Spain’s period drama “High Seas” (Aug. 7), and Brazil’s dystopian thriller “3%” (Aug. 14); the new documentary series “Immigration Nation” (Aug. 3); and a new season of the real-estate reality show “Selling Sunset” (Aug. 7).

Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Original)

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Operation Ouch Season 1

Operation Ouch Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora! Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Aug. 2

Almost Love

Connected (Netflix Original)

Aug. 3

Immigration Nation (Netflix Original)

Aug. 4

A! Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Original)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Original)

Mundo Mistério (Mystery Lab) (Netflix Original)

Sam Jay 3: In the Morning (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

Anelka: L’Incompris (Anelka: Misunderstood) (Netflix Original)

World’s Most Wanted (Netflix Original)

Aug. 6

The Rain Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Netflix Original)

Aug. 7

Alta Mar (High Seas) (Netflix Original)

Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Original)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space (Netflix Original)

¡Nailed it! México Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sing On! Germany (Netflix Original)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)

Wizards: The Tale of Arcadia (Netflix Original)

Word Party Songs (Netflix Original)

Work It (Netflix Original)

Aug. 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Aug. 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)

Nightcrawler

Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Original)

Aug. 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (Netflix Original)

Aug. 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile (An Easy Girl) (Netflix Original)

Aug. 14

3% Season 4 (Netflix Original)

El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)

Fearless (Netflix Original)

Glow Up Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Project Power (Netflix Original)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Original)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)

Aug. 15

Rita Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Stranger Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Aug. 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Original)

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

Crímenes de familia (The Crimes That Bind) (Netflix Original)

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)

High Score (Netflix Original)

Aug. 20

Biohackers (Netflix Original)

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (Netflix Original)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Original)

Aug. 21

Alien TV (Netflix Original)

Fuego negro (Netflix Original)

Hoops (Netflix Original)

Lucifer Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Sleepover (Netflix Original)

Aug. 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix Original)

Trinkets Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Aug. 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)

La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original)

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Original)

Aug. 27

Aggretsuko Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28

All Together Now (Netflix Original)

Cobra Kai Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix Original)

Orígenes secretos (Unknown Origins) (Netflix Original)

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Coming soon:

Arashi’s Diary -Voyage- Episode 11 (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming to Netflix:

Behind the Scenes: The Umbrella Academy Begins July 29th

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

Skins Seasons 1-7

Aug. 3

Love (2015)

Paranormal Survivor Seasons 1-2

Aug. 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Aug. 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Aug. 18

The Incident

Aug. 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Aug. 20

Bad Rap

Aug. 21

Just Go with It

Aug. 23

Fanatic

Aug. 25

Blue is the Warmest Color

Aug. 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Aug. 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day

