What’s coming to Netflix in August of 2020

August is typically a slow month for TV series and a dumping ground for movies, and Netflix Inc. doesn’t seem to be immune from that trend.
Notable additions include new seasons of international series such as Denmark’s post-apocalyptic drama “Rain” (Aug. 6), Spain’s period drama “High Seas” (Aug. 7), and Brazil’s dystopian thriller “3%” (Aug. 14); the new documentary series “Immigration Nation” (Aug. 3); and a new season of the real-estate reality show “Selling Sunset” (Aug. 7).
Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Original)
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Operation Ouch Season 1
Operation Ouch Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora! Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Aug. 2
Almost Love
Connected (Netflix Original)
Aug. 3
Immigration Nation (Netflix Original)
Aug. 4
A! Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Original)
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Original)
Mundo Mistério (Mystery Lab) (Netflix Original)
Sam Jay 3: In the Morning (Netflix Original)
Aug. 5
Anelka: L’Incompris (Anelka: Misunderstood) (Netflix Original)
World’s Most Wanted (Netflix Original)
Aug. 6
The Rain Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Netflix Original)
Aug. 7
Alta Mar (High Seas) (Netflix Original)
Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Original)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space (Netflix Original)
¡Nailed it! México Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Sing On! Germany (Netflix Original)
Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)
Wizards: The Tale of Arcadia (Netflix Original)
Word Party Songs (Netflix Original)
Work It (Netflix Original)
Aug. 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Aug. 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)
Nightcrawler
Aug. 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Original)
Aug. 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well (Netflix Original)
Aug. 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile (An Easy Girl) (Netflix Original)
Aug. 14
3% Season 4 (Netflix Original)
El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)
Fearless (Netflix Original)
Glow Up Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Project Power (Netflix Original)
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Original)
Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)
Aug. 15
Rita Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Stranger Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Aug. 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Original)
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 19
Crímenes de familia (The Crimes That Bind) (Netflix Original)
DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)
High Score (Netflix Original)
Aug. 20
Biohackers (Netflix Original)
Good Kisser
Great Pretender (Netflix Original)
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Original)
Aug. 21
Alien TV (Netflix Original)
Fuego negro (Netflix Original)
Hoops (Netflix Original)
Lucifer Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Sleepover (Netflix Original)
Aug. 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Aug. 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix Original)
Trinkets Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)
La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original)
Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)
Rising Phoenix (Netflix Original)
Aug. 27
Aggretsuko Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Aug. 28
All Together Now (Netflix Original)
Cobra Kai Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)
I Am a Killer: Released (Netflix Original)
Orígenes secretos (Unknown Origins) (Netflix Original)
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Coming soon:
Arashi’s Diary -Voyage- Episode 11 (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming to Netflix:
Behind the Scenes: The Umbrella Academy Begins July 29th
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
Skins Seasons 1-7
Aug. 3
Love (2015)
Paranormal Survivor Seasons 1-2
Aug. 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Aug. 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Aug. 18
The Incident
Aug. 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
Aug. 20
Bad Rap
Aug. 21
Just Go with It
Aug. 23
Fanatic
Aug. 25
Blue is the Warmest Color
Aug. 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Aug. 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day