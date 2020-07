The Grundy County Health Department reports an additional positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

That brings the case count to 23 of which one case is active, and there has been one death related to the virus in Grundy County.

Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson says the state has incorrectly reported 24 cases for Grundy County. The health department is working with the state to fix the error.

