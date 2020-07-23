Audio: Trenton R-9 School District to have COVID Response Team during 2020-21 school year

School officials in Trenton say they plan to establish a COVID-19 response team and keep it in place throughout the upcoming school year.

R-9 School Superintendent Mike Stegman says members of the team are to finalize and implement a protocol for re-opening school for in-person classes.

While in-person classes are preferred five days a week, the Trenton R-9 district has developed alternative schedules which could include a mix of in-person and on-line classes for students.

One example, if implemented, would have classroom settings on Mondays and Tuesdays, plus Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays would be a “blended” day of instruction to allow school staff time for additional sanitizing of the buildings and contents.

Superintendent Mike Stegman discusses the challenges related to an alternative method of instruction.

Other alternatives might involve the pre-Kindergarten through fourth grade being in their classrooms while 5th through 12th graders receive on-line or virtual instruction.

