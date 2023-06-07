Walsworth awards nine scholarships to 2023 graduates

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Walsworth has awarded nine scholarships worth a total of $111,000 to nine 2023 graduates.

In 1984, Walsworth established a scholarship program for the children of employees, and to date, more than 228 scholarships have been awarded for a total of more than $2.6 million. This year, Walsworth is awarding six $16,000, four-year scholarships and three $5,000, two-year scholarships to 2023 graduating seniors.



Four-year, $16,000 Scholarship Recipients

Paige Biever, daughter of Valerie Paschke, is a graduate of Ripon High School in Ripon, Wisconsin. Paige plans to attend Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, and major in business management. Max Cupp, son of Laurie and Mat Cupp, is a graduate of Marceline High School in Marceline, Missouri. Max plans to attend the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri, and major in economics. Shelby Schneider, daughter of Peggy and Jeff Schneider, is a graduate of Marceline High School in Marceline, Missouri. Shelby plans to attend Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, and major in business. Ava Schultz, daughter of Laura and Matthew Schultz, is a graduate of Fond du Lac High School in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Ava plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and major in graphic design. Paige Velie, daughter of Roger and Michelle Velie, is a graduate of Ripon High School in Ripon, Wisconsin. Paige plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and major in accounting. Hailee Williams, daughter of Chris Williams, is a graduate of Chillicothe High School in Chillicothe, Missouri. Hailee plans to attend the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and major in biochemistry.



Two-year, $5,000 Scholarship Recipients

Evan Burgener, son of Ethan and Marci Walgren, is a graduate of Marceline High School in Marceline, Missouri. Evan plans to attend State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri, and major in computer networking and cybersecurity. Cayden Davis, son of Brian Davis, is a graduate of Marceline High School in Marceline, Missouri. Cayden plans to attend Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Missouri, and major in general studies. Hannah Paalhar, daughter of Melissa and Daniel Paalhar, is a graduate of Marceline High School in Marceline, Missouri. Hannah plans to attend North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri, and major in graphic design.



Eligibility Requirements

Graduating seniors with a parent or guardian employed at Walsworth are eligible for the annual scholarship. The children of company officers, vice presidents, upper management, and outside sales representatives are excluded from the Walsworth Scholarship Program. Two-year scholarships are awarded for use at trade schools and two-year community colleges. Four-year scholarships can be used at accredited four-year colleges and universities.

