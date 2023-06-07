OATS announces change to fare collecting system, and will no longer accept payments on buses

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

OATS Transit’s Northwest Region Office in St. Joseph MO has announced that they will stop accepting payments on their buses effective July 1, 2023. The areas affected by this change include Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan, and Worth counties in Missouri. (Counties in bold are within the KTTN listening area)

Starting in July 2023, Northwest Region drivers will no longer handle payments from riders. Instead, riders can add funds to their account in advance, and fares will be withdrawn each time a rider rides. Riders can call 888-875-6287 to add funds to their account, which requires a minimum of $10 each time an account is replenished with funds. Riders can also send personal checks, money orders, or cashier’s checks prior to riding the bus by mail to: OATS Transit, 1306 South 58th Steet, St. Joseph MO 64507.

This change is necessary to ensure faster loading times, the safety of the drivers, and the convenience of riders. Rider fares help maintain current levels of service and directly impact the company’s operating budget. Schedules and fare information can be found on the OATS Transit website; click on the bus schedules tab, then the county you live in. Area residents wanting to schedule rides should call the local office at 816-279-3131.

OATS, Inc. (dba OATS Transit) is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation for rural residents of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities in 87 Missouri counties. OATS Transit is the largest and most unique transportation provider of its kind in the country. For more information about OATS Transit, visit this link, and follow the OATS organization on Facebook. at www.Facebook.com/oatstransit.

