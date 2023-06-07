Grundy County Health Department expanding into former Moore’s Farm Supply building

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department is doing work on the building in Trenton that formerly housed Moore’s Farm Supply.

Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson says the work is so the health department can have more space for screenings and meetings as well as classes for things like CPR and Safe Sitter. The work includes fixing the bathrooms and HVAC. Gibson hopes the work will be done by the end of the year.

The health department purchased the former Moore’s Farm Supply building in 2019 for extra parking. The Grundy County Health Department is near the building.

Bright Futures Trenton has been storing items in the garage area of the building.

(Photo courtesy Micah Landes)

