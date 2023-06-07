Missouri Department of Conservation to host “Fly Fishing Extravaganza” in Unionville

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites new or novice fly fishing anglers to MDC’s first Fly Fishing Extravaganza. This free course will be held July 22 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center in Unionville.

This course will cover how to tie flies, equipment options, methods for safe catch and release, several types of casting, and more. MDC has partnered with several conservation-focused groups, fly-fishing outfitters, and vendors that will be present at this event to share their knowledge throughout the day.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at this link. For those traveling long distances, lodging is available on-site. To book lodging, go to this link. Questions about this event can be sent to Rob Garver at [email protected].

Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center is located at 37796 165th Road in Unionville.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation)

