Video: Congressman Sam Graves responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

In response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address, Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) highlighted the many struggles real Americans are dealing with every day in President Biden’s America.

“The difference between what we’re feeling in North Missouri and what the President says we’re feeling is stark,” Rep. Sam Graves said. “The supply chain crisis, coupled with out-of-control inflation, is driving prices through the roof and making it more difficult for families, farmers, and small business owners to succeed. This crisis isn’t going to end until President Biden stops passing the buck and starts living up to his promises.”

Ahead of the President’s Address, Congressman Graves chose to highlight the experiences of 3rd generation North Missouri farmers Addie and Joshlin Yoder of Shelby County, Missouri. Joshlin and Addie raise cattle, corn, and soybeans on the family farm with their four children. You can watch their story below:

