Grundy County Health Department reports 39 new cases of COVID-19, Sullivan County 4 new cases

Grundy County Health Department Tuesday evening reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 have occurred in the past week.

That number raises the total since the pandemic began two years ago to 2686. Grundy County has three dozen active COVID cases with 66 deaths attributed by the health department to COVID-19.

Vaccine Availability in Grundy County at the Grundy County Health Department

Thursday, March 3, 2-4 pm — Pfizer

Monday, March 7, 2-4 pm — Moderna

Wednesday, March 9, 2-4 pm — Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, March 10, 2-4 pm — Pfizer

A $50 gift card is available for Grundy County residents receiving their 1st or 2nd dose. Call GCHD at 660/359-4196 to schedule an appointment

Sullivan County Health Department on Tuesday reported four active cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases remained at 1,698. Sullivan County has recorded 20 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

