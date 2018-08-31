Veteran service events scheduled in Trenton for September

Several veterans events will be held in Trenton in September.

A Veterans Service Officer will be at Hy-Vee to help with VA paperwork and answer questions on September 10th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

A Veterans Service Officer and a Vet Center Counselor will both be available at the Trenton VFW Hall September 14th. The service officer can help with VA paperwork and answer questions from 8 o’clock that morning to 1 o’clock that afternoon. Discharged and active military are welcome to see the counselor from 8 o’clock to noon. The counselor helps with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling.

Veterans Service Officer will be out of the office the rest of the month.

Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt says a new laptop is needed to process paperwork for veterans for security reasons.

VA Shuttle drivers are also needed for the free service for area veterans with training provided to those who qualify. The shuttle primarily runs to the Kansas City VA each Wednesday. The shuttle picks up riders at well lit prearranged pickup points unless authorized by proper authority.

Call Wayne Kleinschmidt at 660-359-2078 to schedule a ride. Riders are asked to provide their name, last four digits of their social security number, date of travel, where they want to go, and how many will ride.