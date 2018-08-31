Investigation by Chillicothe Police Department results in 5 arrests

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports a drug investigation lead to the arrest of several Chillicothe residents.

Maples reports officers conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday and arrested a 52-year-old Chillicothe man for possession of a controlled substance after further investigation. As part of the investigation, the police served a Livingston County search warrant Thursday in the 300 block of West Business 36 in Chillicothe.

The search warrant and subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman, a 36-year-old male, and a 37-year-old male. The subjects have since been charged in Livingston County Associate Court and are in custody at the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

Maples expressed appreciation to Livingston County Associate Judge James Valbracht, Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren and the citizen for reporting suspicious activity.

No names have been released by authorities at this time.