Cameron woman injured in I-35 crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron woman sustained serious injuries when the car she drove lost power and drifted off the road four miles south of Cameron Friday morning.

Thirty-two-year-old Joann Willits traveled south on Interstate 35 when the vehicle reportedly stopped functioning for an unknown reason before it drifted off the road, struck a guardrail, and came to a stop on the shoulder with moderate damage.

An ambulance transported Willits to the Liberty Hospital and the Patrol reports she wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.